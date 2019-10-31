Olmsted Parks Conservancy creates new vision for Cherokee Golf Course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Olmsted Parks Conservancy has responded to Louisville Metro Government’s Request for Proposal for the 10 Metro Golf Courses buy submitting a plan to make the current golf course into a park.
According to the Conservancy, they “still feel that Cherokee Golf Course would be better suited to serve as a public park,” a press release stated. That information comes from public survey between current and former golfers, along with non-golfers.
The Olmsted Parks Conservancy says of the current and former golfers (48.77% of responders) and non-golfers (52.93% of responders) over 74% of those who took the survey support turning Cherokee Golf Course back into a public park, so it can be used by all city residents instead of a few.
According to the press release, Cherokee and Seneca Park had an estimated 1,600,000 visitors in 2019. The golf course has had only 15,000 rounds played in FY 2019, less than 1% of total visitors.
“While Cherokee Park has been the most frequently visited and heavily used, the golf course has been one of the most underutilized courses in the city,” the press release states. “Restoring the golf course property to a park will increase usage and expand access to all Louisville residents.”
As part of the new plan, the park would utilize the unique landscapes of the golf course to create a dynamic park space that will be open to all members of the community.
There would be new walking trails, a pond for canoeing and fishing, increased tree canopy, and hundreds of people enjoying the space daily, where the “underutilized, under-performing golf course can be reinvented as a vibrant and welcoming entrance into the most loved and used municipal park in our community.”
Click here to see the entire proposal.
