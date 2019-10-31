3 people shot outside Dollar General Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting outside a local Dollar General store.
MetroSafe confirmed it happened in the 2700 block of South Fourth Street, a block away from the University of Louisville, just after 8 p.m.
Three people were shot, an LMPD spokesman confirmed. Two were found shot at the Dollar General store, and the third victim was found nearby at a gas station.
The victims’ names and conditions were not immediately known, but the LMPD spokesman said they are all expected to survive their injuries.
Information about suspects or motives also was not available.
A 16-year-old was shot in the same block just last week.
