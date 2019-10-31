Radcliff man dies from medical issue on I-65 in Southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has died after suffering a medical emergency on I-65 in Southern Indiana.
Just before midnight on Oct. 30, Indiana State Police responded to a crash on I-65 Southbound near Seymour.
According to police, Robert Bell, 53, of Radcliff was driving a 2005 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer near the 45-mile marker in Jackson County. The vehicle left the west side of I-65 before coming to stop just off the roadway. When first responders arrived, they began administering CPR to Bell who was unresponsive in the vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators learned that Bell was on the phone with someone right before the crash and indicated he was suffering from a medical emergency. Evidence from the scene indicated that the crash itself did not appear to be the cause of Bell’s death.
The vehicle sustained minor damage and no other vehicles were involved.
