Radcliff man dies from medical issue on I-65 in Southern Indiana

According to police, Robert Bell, 53, of Radcliff was driving a 2005 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer near the 45-mile marker in Jackson County. The vehicle left the west side of I-65 before coming to stop just off the roadway. When first responders arrived, they began administering CPR to Bell who was unresponsive in the vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.