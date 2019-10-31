Safety, scares focus for some this Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Graveyards and grotesque scenes are playing out in front yards across WAVE Country, but, according to experts, they may not be quite as scary as the risks that lurk nearby.
"Halloween can be a very dangerous night," Lynda Lambert, AAA Safety Advisory and Media Spokesperson, said. "It's one of the three most deadly nights for pedestrians in general. Kids are four times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween night for a lot of reasons."
Lambert said kids may be more excited and drivers could be more distracted than normal.
She suggests using daylight to your advantage, going trick or treating as early as you can.
If dressing up, avoid long costumes you could trip on, masks that limit visibility and dark clothing.
Lambert added that drivers should pay extra attention around driveways, and are encouraged to go five miles per hour slower than the speed limit.
If you are staying off the streets, head to a haunted house this weekend instead.
A group of haunted attractions has vowed to take safety as seriously as scary this year.
“Many of the local haunt owners came together to show that haunted houses are a safe place to go with your family,” Travis Bowling, the owner of the American Horrorplex, said. “You’re not going to get hurt. The scares we put forward are exactly what we are trained to do.”
They call the movement - Scary. Good. Fun.
Seven haunted house locations are participating across Kentucky and Indiana, including Asylum Haunted Scream Park, Danger Run, Fear Fair, The Devil’s Attic and the American Horrorplex.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.