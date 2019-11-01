FORECAST: Chilly air will hold until next week

- WEATHER HEADLINES: Set clocks BACK one hour Saturday night!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the sunshine Friday, highs have struggled, only reaching into the 40s for highs.
We started the day at 30 degrees – ending the growing season – and marking the coldest start to the month of November in Louisville since 1993.
Under clear skies overnight, we’re in for another chilly night with lows in the 20s for most, and closer to freezing in the city.
A weak frontal boundary will approach on Saturday with an increase in cloud cover, but with little precipitation.
The exception would be a slight chance for a few sprinkles or ice pellets to our north. You may also notice the wind kicking up a bit Saturday with the front approaching.
Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the lower 50s.
