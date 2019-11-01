FORECAST: Chilly through the weekend

- WEATHER HEADLINES: THIS MORNING: Freeze Warning for most of WAVE Country until 11 AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Clouds continue to clear the region this morning and will be gone by sunrise. Clearing skies and light winds will help temperatures bottom out in the 20s around sunrise. Despite plenty of sunshine and southwesterly winds, temperatures will only climb into the 40s in most locations this afternoon.
The cold weather lasts through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday feature morning lows in the 20s and low 30s and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Another front sweeps through the region tomorrow. This will only bring some clouds and a few sprinkles/flurries to the region. Milder temperatures arrive just in time to start the next workweek; highs Monday & Tuesday sit near 60°.
