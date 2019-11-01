Gun found on JCPS campus, student charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A handgun was found during a search at a Jefferson County Public School Friday.
The gun was found in a student’s vehicle at Ballard High School, according to a letter sent to parents by Ballard principal Jason Nuess.
Nuess said the student was charged with the incident and disciplined according to the district’s policies and procedures.
The name of the student has not been released.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to assist, but JCPS was handling the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.