House Democrats introduce bills aimed at restoring voting rights for felons who have already served sentences

(WAVE) - With fewer than a third of registered voters expected to cast a ballot in Kentucky’s General Election on Tuesday, state lawmakers on Friday unveiled a plan to boost that number next year.
House Democrats announced a series of bills they say will make it easier to register and vote while setting the stage to automatically restore voting rights for felons who have completed their sentences.
The proposed legislation would restore voting rights to more than 300,000 convicted felons, like Greg Duncan, of Louisville.
“I always wanted to be a part of the process and not be the bad guy,” Duncan said. "You know, I’ve been out of prison for over 10 years. And you know I work. I work hard. And I pay taxes.
“Why come I can’t vote? It’s like I’m being punished for the rest of my life.”
Restoring felon voting rights would require a constiutional amendment.
The proposed bills will be considered during next year’s General Assembly.
If passed, voters would have the final say next November.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.