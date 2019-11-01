Indiana Attorney General hopes to block release of Jill Behrman’s killer

(WAVE) - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing a federal court’s ruling to release John Myers.
Meyers was convicted in 2006 of murdering Indiana University student Jill Behrman.
He is serving a 65-year sentence for the killing.
Behrman disappeared during a bike ride in May 2000.
Her skeletal remains were discovered nearly three years later in a remote field in Morgan County about 15 miles from Bloomington.
A federal court found ineffective assistance of counsel at Myers’ trial, and that counsel violated Myers’ rights.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.