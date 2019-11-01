Indiana Attorney General hopes to block release of Jill Behrman’s killer

Indiana Attorney General hopes to block release of Jill Behrman’s killer
Jill Behrman disappeared in 2000, but her skeletal remains weren't discovered until nearly three years later in a remote field in Morgan County, Ind., about 15 miles from Bloomington, Ind. (Source: Associated Press/Family Photo)
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 1, 2019 at 7:05 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 7:05 PM

(WAVE) - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing a federal court’s ruling to release John Myers.

Meyers was convicted in 2006 of murdering Indiana University student Jill Behrman.

He is serving a 65-year sentence for the killing.

Behrman disappeared during a bike ride in May 2000.

Her skeletal remains were discovered nearly three years later in a remote field in Morgan County about 15 miles from Bloomington.

A federal court found ineffective assistance of counsel at Myers’ trial, and that counsel violated Myers’ rights.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.