Indiana officials suspending work requirements for Medicaid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana is suspending work requirements for patients who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.
The requirements were supposed to start December 31, but have been put on hold while a federal lawsuit works its way through the court system.
Patients would have been required to show that they worked at least 20 hours a month or met other standards to keep their coverage.
Federal courts have blocked the Trump administration from allowing similar work requirements for Arkansas and Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.