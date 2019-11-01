Judge delays case of former officer charged with child exploitation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A former Southern Indiana law enforcement officer accused of recording a child getting in and out of the shower made a quick court appearance on Thursday.
Kerry Freeburg is charged in Floyd County with child exploitation and voyeurism. Both are felonies.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Freeburg is accused of secretly recording two children under 18, one of which was getting in the shower at the time of the recording.
The judge delayed the case.
Freeburg is a former Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy and Palmyra Police Officer.
