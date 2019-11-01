Lane closures planned on Sherman Minton Bridge for inspection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced planned lane closures for the Sherman Minton Bridge.
These closures will let crews complete inspections of overhead support beams.
The inspections are expected to start Sunday November 3 at 8 a.m. in the eastbound I-64 lanes on the lower deck of the bridge.
Lane closures are also possible on some portions of the bridge's upper deck , in westbound lanes of I-64, for additional beam inspections.
All of the inspections are expected to be done by Thursday, November 7.
