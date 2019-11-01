LMPD crossing guards will stay put for rest of 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A reorganization plan to remove LMPD crossing guards from a dozen JCPS schools did not go into effect Friday as planned.
Instead, LMPD crossing guards will remain in their current assignments for the remainder of 2019.
As part of city budget cuts, LMPD is pulling its guards from schools in Anchorage, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews and Shively, which all have their own police departments.
The plan was announced in July and was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of the school year, but significant backlash made LMPD reconsider the move.
