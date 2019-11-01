LMPD investigating after woman hit, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on Dixie Highway.
The accident happened in the 10600 block of Dixie Highway around 7:40 p.m.
The victim, believed to be in her 60′s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a pickup truck in the northbound lanes.
The driver remained at the scene. No charges are anticipated and there is no impairment on the part of the driver.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
