LMPD investigating double shooting in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.
According to MetroSafe, the call of the shooting came in at 7:35 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Garland Ave.
When police arrived, they found two men in their mid-teens to mid 20′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects and no one has been arrested.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and still working to determine exactly where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
