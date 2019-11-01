Local actors making mark on The Lion King as it returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For over two decades, Disney’s “The Lion King” has been taking the Broadway Stage.
Now on a number of other stages across the globe, it's returning to Louisville for a few weeks this month, and some local actors are making their mark on the production.
On top of the colorful and skillfully designed costumes and set, this traveling production also brought with it Kentucky native Darian Sanders.
Sanders lives in Louisville. He is part of the ensemble, singing, and dancing during the performance.
“The castmates know I’m from here, so as soon as we got here, they were like, ‘Kentucky Boy’s home.’ Not that we don’t give it all every night, because we definitely give it 110% every night, but let’s draw it up a little higher.”
Sanders is also the understudy for Simba.
Jürgen Hooper has local ties as well. His wife is from Louisville, and, in fact, he’s staying with his in-laws.
As a puppet-master, Hooper plays Zazu.
“The thing about him is if I just hold him, he’s just kind of a lifeless puppet, but if it’s moving, and I’m moving with him and talking with him, then of course what’s wonderful for the audience is they end up watching the puppet as opposed to watching me,” Hooper said. “If we’re not connected, it doesn’t feel as alive.”
Hooper says it's the audience that makes a performance unique.
“You are the tool through which this story is told, but without the audience, there’s not theater,” Hooper said. “And so especially with a show like this where we can get that wide eyed magic look from people of all ages, it’s incredible to be part of that.”
This runs through November 17 at the Kentucky Center.
