Louisville family hands out 200 hot dogs every Halloween for neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For six years, Dan Miller and his family have had lines forming outside their home on Halloween night. They pass out candy, but that’s not what keeps people coming back.
"That's what we're known as: the hot dog house," Miller said.
Miller and his family pass out 200 hot dogs every Halloween.
“This is our 1,200th hot dog,” Miller said. “My wife got the idea that kids were coming around at the 6 o’clock dinner time and she was worried that they were just eating candy.”
Six years ago, they decided to buy some hot dogs and pass them out along with candy.
"First year, 200 [hot dogs] out the door," Miller said. "We'll give out 200 hot dogs between 6 and 8 p.m."
Miller’s father-in-law, James Palmer, drives up from Bardstown every Halloween to help.
"It's for the kids," Palmer said. "That's why we do it."
Next year with Halloween on a Saturday, Miller said he’s thinking they may have to double the amount of hot dogs they’ll give away.
