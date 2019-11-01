Louisville’s Week of Valor starts on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sixth annual Week of Valor starts on Saturday, kicking off a full week of 27 events honoring our nation’s heroes around Louisville.
While thanking vets for their service, Air Force veteran Lindsay Gargotto says the Week of Valor has helped bring new groups to engage in the needs of veterans.
“Now you see a big grassroots movement of veteran groups popping up, but B, you need to have community partners to support that, you have to have community buy-in to see what we need, that there is an importance in what we need,” Gargotto said.
Among the 27 events, the Veterans Day parade will be downtown this year on Jefferson Street, between Fourth and Seventh streets. It takes place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
