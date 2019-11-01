Louisville’s Week of Valor starts on Saturday

Louisville’s Week of Valor starts on Saturday
Mayor Greg Fischer's Week of Valor is a week-long celebration of the service and sacrifice of the Veterans that live and work in our community. (Source: Pexels)
By Makayla Ballman | November 1, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 6:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sixth annual Week of Valor starts on Saturday, kicking off a full week of 27 events honoring our nation’s heroes around Louisville.

While thanking vets for their service, Air Force veteran Lindsay Gargotto says the Week of Valor has helped bring new groups to engage in the needs of veterans.

“Now you see a big grassroots movement of veteran groups popping up, but B, you need to have community partners to support that, you have to have community buy-in to see what we need, that there is an importance in what we need,” Gargotto said.

Among the 27 events, the Veterans Day parade will be downtown this year on Jefferson Street, between Fourth and Seventh streets. It takes place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.