Man who died after being found unresponsive outside Walgreens identified by family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members have identified the man found suffering from trauma in a Louisville Walgreens parking lot earlier this week.
Jared Alexander Heavener, 25, passed away Tuesday morning. He was found inside his car in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Poplar Level Road. He was employed there as a Pharmacy Technician for the past eight years.
According to family members and a GoFundMe, Heavener was rushed to University Hospital where he died as a result of a blood clot in his lung.
At first, police said Heavener was “found with trauma to his body” but later said no foul play was suspected and Heavener died from a medical issue.
According to Heavener’s obituary, he was “kind and very intelligent” and he “loved electronics and had a gift for building and working on computers.”
Visitation for Heavener will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, in the 3300 block of Ballard Lane in New Albany.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place directly after visitation, starting at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.