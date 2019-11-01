Man who shot at LMPD officer sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who shot at an LMPD officer in March of 2018.
Elijah Eubanks was sentenced to 119 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
On March 31, 2018, Eubanks fired at an officer who attempted to question him while he was in a vehicle with another person. Eubanks was convicted of attempted murder for this incident.
At the time of the shooting, Eubanks had previously pleaded guilty to one count of Wanton Endangerment I and one count of Criminal Mischief I in Jefferson Circuit Court on Nov. 2016, as part of a pre-trial diversion agreement. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his guilty plea.
Eubanks, 21, was charged by a Louisville federal Grand Jury on July 24, 2018, in a single count Indictment of being a felon in possession of a Ruger .357 caliber revolver. Eubanks pleaded guilty to the Indictment on September 16, 2019, in U.S. District Court.
