Middletown Library to reopen Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown branch of the Louisville Free Public Library will reopen in its former location in the East Government Center on Saturday.
The Middletown branch closed June 20 as part of several Louisville Metro Government budget reductions, resulting from a sharp increase in the city’s state pension bill and lack of new revenue. The Louisville Metro Council later passed a budget amendment that allocated $412,500 to temporarily reopen a more limited branch.
Library staff has been working since summer to get the site ready to reopen.
Only four of seven positions needed to staff the branch have been filled. Work to fill the additional positions will continue as the branch reopens, and staff from other locations will help out in the meantime.
Anyone who is interested to apply for these and other current library vacancies can do so by clicking or tapping here.
Because of limited staffing and funding, the Middletown branch will operate on a reduced schedule, open 40 hours over five days per week. Services will include book return, holding items for pickup, and a small browsing collection of popular materials for children and adults, as well as computers for public use.
The library will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s unclear how long the branch will stay open. Metro Government’s lease on the East Government Center facility expires in the summer of 2020.
The Metro Council ordinance that reopens the library says its operation is “contingent upon securing a signed partnership with the City of Middletown or another entity providing space at no cost or de minimis cost for the Library by December 31, 2019.” As of now, no suitable site at de minimis cost has yet been identified.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.