Parent of JCPS student accused of assaulting school staffers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parent of a JCPS student was arrested after attacking three JCPS staff members at Millcreek Elementary School.
According to an arrest report, Nytema Reed had dropped her children off to school late and was asked to come back to the school. When she walked back in, she became “combative” and tried kicking and hitting staff members. When officers when to put handcuffs on Reed, she punched a staff member.
No one was seriously injured.
Reed is charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
