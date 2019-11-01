2 rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg

By WAVE3.com Staff | October 31, 2019 at 11:01 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 11:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just as trick-or-treating was winding down in a neighborhood near Newburg, LMPD officers were called to a double shooting.

A man and woman were shot at a home on Rosette Boulevard, near Rangeland Elementary School.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m.

The victims were found on Rangeland Road.

Police said they believe the victims were shot outside a home.

They were rushed to University Hospital, and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD.

