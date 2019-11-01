2 rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just as trick-or-treating was winding down in a neighborhood near Newburg, LMPD officers were called to a double shooting.
A man and woman were shot at a home on Rosette Boulevard, near Rangeland Elementary School.
The shooting happened at about 9 p.m.
The victims were found on Rangeland Road.
Police said they believe the victims were shot outside a home.
They were rushed to University Hospital, and are expected to survive their injuries.
LMPD said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD.
