Sen. Dan Seum announces he’ll retire from public service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. Dan Seum, R-Louisville, will be retiring from the Kentucky Senate, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.
Seum told WAVE 3 News that he notified Gov. Matt Bevin’s office of his retirement Thursday, adding that his last day will be Nov. 16.
At age 80, Seum said he wants to retire after 40 years of public service.
Seum served in the State House from 1982-88, the Senate from 1989-92 and again from 1995 until now.
He led the charge in the 1990s to eliminate vehicle emissions testing, which was a hot-button issue at the time.
It’s not clear who will replace him in the state’s 38th district.
