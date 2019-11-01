SWAT situation ends at home on South 34th Street after several hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long standoff ended when a SWAT team fired tear gas into a house Friday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 600 block of South 34th Street.
The SWAT team was called to the home at 11 a.m. The tear gas started flying a couple hours later.
Two people were believed to be inside the house. Police said they were somehow connected to another incident.
When they wouldn’t come out, police fired multiple rounds of tear gas into the house. Officers broke down the front door. They also sent in a robot.
Two men came out of the house and were taken into custody a little before 4 p.m. One of them needed medical attention. A WAVE 3 News crew could see him getting his arm bandaged, but his injuries were said to be minor.
It wasn’t immediately known what the two men were wanted for in the first place.
