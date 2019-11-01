Vacant house goes up in flames

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house went up in flames Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Portland Ave around 6:50 a.m. Friday.
When crews arrived three minutes later, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story home.
Firefighters entered the home and began to attack the fire. Outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect surrounding property.
It took 26 firefighters 35 minutes to gain control of the fire.
Neighboring homes were not damaged. No one was injured.
LFD Arson investigators have yet to determine a cause.
