Armed robbery in Nicholasville hotel caught on camera

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nicholasville Police are asking for any information in helping catch an armed robbery suspect caught on camera at a hotel on Wednesday night.
According to a post from the Nicholasville Police Department on Facebook, a white male entered the Holiday Inn Express on Imperial Way on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.
The man showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded to be given all of the money in the register. The clerk did what was asked and gave the suspect all the money that she had.
The clerk told police that the suspect drove away in an older model, dark passenger car.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Nicholasville Police at (859) 885-9468.
