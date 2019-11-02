22 arrested in ‘Operation Hocus Pocus’ drug investigation in Johnson County, Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Twenty two drug dealers are off the streets in Johnson County, Indiana after a drug investigation known as ‘Operation Hocus Pocus’ on Thursday.
According to a report by WTHR, 33 suspects were initially targeted and police arrested most of the warrants they sought out.
Law enforcement agencies started issuing warrants around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The report states that 60 police officers were involved in the operation.
The investigation brought 33 counts of dealing methamphetamine, eight counts of dealing heroin, and nine counts of miscellaneous dealing of a controlled substance.
Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess told WTHR that there was no resistance from the 22 suspects arrested.
Eleven suspects are still at large and law enforcement is currently investigating their whereabouts.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.