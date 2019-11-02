Firefighters respond to structure fire in Old Louisville Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire & Rescue have responded to extinguish a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Floyd Street on Saturday afternoon.
According to Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper, calls came in around 2:33 p.m. to alerts of the three-story building fire.
Four occupants were alerted from their smoke detectors and safely escaped the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival.
Fire crews arrived on scene, secured the building and extinguished the fire within 23 minutes. No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.
Kentucky Red Cross is working to assist the displaced residents.
Louisville Fire & Rescue is encouraging everyone to check their smoke detectors when adjusting their clocks back from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.
Home owners in the Louisville service area can call 311 to request a free smoke detector to be installed in their home.
