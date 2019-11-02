Ford, UAW agreement to bring $1.1B worth of upgrades to Louisville facilities

The new Ford contract with United Auto Workers includes major investments in both Louisville plants.
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 1, 2019 at 10:42 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 10:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Ford contract with United Auto Workers includes major investments in both Louisville plants.

Ford will invest $1 billion into the Kentucky Truck Plant to build all new Super Dutys, Expeditions and Navigators.

The Louisville Assembly Plant will get $100 million worth of upgrades to continue making the Escape and Corsair.

Ford is spending a total of $6 billion nationwide.

If ratified, all union members would recieve a $9,000 signing bonus.

