Indiana man arrested driving 142 miles per hour on interstate

HAMMOND, In (WAVE) - An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after speeding at 142 mph on Interstate 80/94 eastbound early Saturday morning.
Lance A.. Muckey, 35, from Portage, Indiana has been charged with reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated with prior conviction and endangering.
According to a press release from Indiana State Police, Trooper Alaa Hamed saw a white Audi traveling down the interstate near the 1-mile marker of I-80/94 going eastbound.
The vehicle was clocked on the trooper’s radar at 142 miles per hour. The speed limit for the interstate is 55 miles per hour.
Trooper Hamed pulled over Muckey at the 5-mile marker, where Muckey was questioned for traveling at high speeds.
Police state that Muckey claimed he was a ‘thrill seeker’.
Investigation also revealed alcohol on Muckey’s breath, which after a certified chemical test for intoxication, revealed Muckey’s blood alcohol level at .16%. The legal limit in Indiana is .08%.
Muckey has been booked at Lake County Jail.
