Middletown Library reopens with limits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local library had to close its doors in June because of Louisville’s budget crisis. Louisville Metro Council later made a change that gave more than $400,000 to temporarily reopen a more limited branch.
A regular Saturday outing took a turn for Jennifer and Wood Currens.
“He loves surprises and this one, he totally got me,” Jennifer said. “I didn’t know what we were doing here.”
"We pulled up one minute after ten,” Wood said. “She goes ‘where are we going? The library’s not open.’ And it was. It made her day.”
Jennifer’s day was made after going nearly five months without her local library. She said she had to travel miles away to get her literary fix.
"It was challenging for me because I do have an issue walking,” Jennifer said.
The Middletown branch closed in June because of Louisville’s budget crisis. A more than $400,000 budget change created a temporary fix, bringing the thousands of books back to its old location at the East Government Center Saturday.
"Having a regional library is needed out here because of the population and the demographics out here,” Jennifer said.
Wood said after 53 years of marital bliss he still loves surprising his wife with moments and experiences.
"I can do the same thing over and over again she doesn’t remember,” Wood said.
Going back to Middletown is a surprise Jennifer didn’t mind reliving.
The branch still needs to come up with a long-term plan to stay open. However, the couple said seeing the thousands of books back on the shelves and the beeps of scanners preparing readers for a journey makes it feel like home again.
It’s still unclear how long this branch will remain open because the lease on the East Government Center facility expires summer of 2020.
