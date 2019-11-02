1 person struck several times by several vehicles, dies on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died after being struck multiple times by multiple vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville on Friday night.
Few details were immediately available, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the incident took place at about 10 p.m. near 22nd Street.
It’s not clear why the person was on foot on or near the interstate.
That stretch of I-64 was expected to be closed for several hours so investigators can reconstruct the scene and determine what caused the crash.
No other details were available.
This story will be updated with new details as they become available.
