Special ‘therapists’ visit Jeffersonville firefighters

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Miniature horses helped some local heroes with a little stress relief on Friday.
It was all part of an equine therapy session at the Jeffersonville Fire House.
Two miniature horses put on their fire vests and hats before visiting with firefighters to help them relax.
Crews even let the horses get comfortable on one of the firefighters’ beds.
“Each day we come in, we get a little bit more stress,” Jeffersonville Fire Lt. Jason Wiesenauer said. “So each time the horses come in, we lose a little bit more stress without even knowing it. It just works the other way, in a positive way.”
Friday wasn’t the first time the mini horses visited, and isn’t expected to be the last.
