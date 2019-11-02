Suspects identified following hours-long SWAT standoff on South 34th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long standoff ended after a SWAT team fired tear gas into a house Friday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 600 block of South 34th Street. The SWAT team was called to the home at 11 a.m. The tear gas started flying a couple hours later.
Two people, Jeylani Bakari and Musa Issa, were believed to be inside the house. Police said Bakari, 21, and Issa, 19, are suspects in a September robbery.
When the men wouldn’t come out, police fired multiple rounds of tear gas into the house. Officers broke down the front door. They also sent in a robot.
Bakari and Issa eventually were found in the basement of the home just before 4 p.m. One of the men needed medical attention. A WAVE 3 News crew could see him getting his arm bandaged, but his injuries were said to be minor.
The suspects are charged with burglary, and Issa also is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
