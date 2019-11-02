Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11 scoreboard

October 30, 2019 at 7:29 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 10:32 PM

Here's the scoreboard for Week 11 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Iroquois 58, Shawnee 0

South Oldham 43, Central Hardin 7

Southern 12, Valley 6

Bardstown 48, Anderson County 14

Doss 40, Seneca 20

Marion County 50, Nelson County 21

Moore 50, Thomas Nelson 21

Male 22, Manual 21

Russell County 34, LaRue County 28

Oldham County 27, Collins 13

Elizabethtown 39, Lloyd Memorial 12

Meade County 14, DeSales 10

Cincinnati St. Xavier 35, St. Xavier 30

Trinity 49, Bowling Green 21

Eastern 26, Waggener 18

Fairdale 48, Jeffersontown 21

Holy Cross 41, Walton-Verona 21

Kentucky Country Day 38, Campbellsville 6

Woodford County 36, North Oldham 8

Ballard 20, Henry Clay 7

Metcalfe County at Atherton

Bullitt Central at Christian Academy

Fort Campbell at Eminence

Greenwood at John Hardin

Spencer County at Henry County

PRP at North Hardin

Bullitt East at Shelby County

INDIANA (Playoffs)

New Albany at Jeffersonville

Seymour at Franklin Community

Triton Central at Paoli

Charlestown at Lawrenceburg

Center Grove at Columbus East

Columbus North at Franklin Central

Evansville Central at Jasper

Providence at Eastern

Bedford North Lawrence at Floyd Central

