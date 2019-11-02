Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11 scoreboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the scoreboard for Week 11 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Iroquois 58, Shawnee 0
South Oldham 43, Central Hardin 7
Southern 12, Valley 6
Bardstown 48, Anderson County 14
Doss 40, Seneca 20
Marion County 50, Nelson County 21
Moore 50, Thomas Nelson 21
Male 22, Manual 21
Russell County 34, LaRue County 28
Oldham County 27, Collins 13
Elizabethtown 39, Lloyd Memorial 12
Meade County 14, DeSales 10
Cincinnati St. Xavier 35, St. Xavier 30
Trinity 49, Bowling Green 21
Eastern 26, Waggener 18
Fairdale 48, Jeffersontown 21
Holy Cross 41, Walton-Verona 21
Kentucky Country Day 38, Campbellsville 6
Woodford County 36, North Oldham 8
Ballard 20, Henry Clay 7
Metcalfe County at Atherton
Bullitt Central at Christian Academy
Fort Campbell at Eminence
Greenwood at John Hardin
Spencer County at Henry County
PRP at North Hardin
Bullitt East at Shelby County
INDIANA (Playoffs)
New Albany at Jeffersonville
Seymour at Franklin Community
Triton Central at Paoli
Charlestown at Lawrenceburg
Center Grove at Columbus East
Columbus North at Franklin Central
Evansville Central at Jasper
Providence at Eastern
Bedford North Lawrence at Floyd Central
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.