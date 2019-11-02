TRAFFIC ALERT : Interstate 265 Southbound down to one lane after vehicle rollover

Louisville Metro Police are currently on scene on Interstate 265 South near the Beulah Church Road exit on report of a vehicle rollover accident. (Source: Dawne Gee / WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | November 2, 2019 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated November 2 at 4:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently on scene on Interstate 265 South near the Beulah Church Road exit on report of a vehicle rollover accident.

According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 4:12 p.m. on reports of a vehicle rollover near the Beulah Church Road exit of I-265 Southbound.

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials are currently at the scene investigating.

I-265 Southbound has been shut down to one lane near the accident for cleanup.

This story will be updated.

