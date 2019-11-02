TRAFFIC ALERT : Interstate 265 Southbound down to one lane after vehicle rollover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently on scene on Interstate 265 South near the Beulah Church Road exit on report of a vehicle rollover accident.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 4:12 p.m. on reports of a vehicle rollover near the Beulah Church Road exit of I-265 Southbound.
No injuries have been reported at this time, officials are currently at the scene investigating.
I-265 Southbound has been shut down to one lane near the accident for cleanup.
This story will be updated.
