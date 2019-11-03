Animals at Louisville Zoo end Halloween season with annual pumpkin smash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The animals at the Louisville Zoo signaled the end of the Halloween season by getting a special pumpkin treat during the annual Pumpkin Smash event.
The pumpkins that lined the Louisville Zoo during the World’s Largest Halloween Party were taken straight to the animals, where they could smash them, chew on them, or play with them.
Larger animals, like the elephants, were able to eat the pumpkins whole, while the lions, bears, orangutans and zebras received pumpkins filled with other treats inside.
Some of the first guests who showed up for the event also got a limited edition poster with the Zoo’s recently named elephant calf ‘Fitz’.
The Louisville Zoo says the event allows the animals to express their natural behaviors, which allows the animals to also interact with their guests.
