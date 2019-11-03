Bacon Jam Festival brings every bacon dish imaginable to Fourth Street Live

Bacon Jam Festival brings every bacon dish imaginable to Fourth Street Live
By Dustin Vogt | November 3, 2019 at 9:39 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 9:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bacon lovers united at Fourth Street Live as the first Bacon Jam Festival kicked off on Saturday.

The festival allowed pork connoisseurs to try out multiple bacon-inspired dishes and cocktails from local food vendors and restaurants.

Beer, bourbon, and live music were also on hand, as well as bacon-themed games and competitions.

A portion of the proceeds for the event went to benefit the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises funds on behalf of the Louisville Metro Police Department for equipment and training.

