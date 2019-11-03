Beshear, Bevin make campaign stops over the weekend heading into Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear and Governor Matt Bevin are making last minute campaign stops around the state of Kentucky this weekend in preparation for the upcoming governor’s election.
On Friday, Bevin made stops around Southern Kentucky with Vice President Mike Pence. The two traveled along I-75 in their tour bus making stops in Corbin, Williamsburg, and London, Kentucky.
Beshear has been making several stops in the state on his #TeamKentucky tour. Several of his stops on Saturday included Ashland, Morehead, and Louisville, where he visited for the Okolona Democratic Chili Supper.
Both candidates will continue on the campaign trail leading up to Election Day on November 5.
For more information on Election Day, including polling locations, visit the State Board of Elections website.
