Former UofL coach returns to the court at North Oldham Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sports fans remember David Padgett as the former University of Louisville player and basketball coach. Now he’s taking on a coaching role on a different court.
It’s his first time back on the basketball court as a coach since leaving UofL. Padgett said his new team’s demographic is different, but basketball is basketball, and his players are ready to score.
Padgett was not retained as head coach of UofL men’s basketball in the spring of 2018, but he has made his way to another local court. He’s gone from coaching men to boys at North Oldham Middle School.
He’s calling the drills for players like 13 year old Joshua Tonn. Tonn sees having the former college coach guiding his team as a win.
“First thing I did was look back at his highlights," Tonn said, "I knew I’ve seen him back at UofL coaching, but I wanted to see what he was like as a player. To give us something to look at how he was going to be as a coach.”
Padgett said a friend presented the opportunity for him to coach at the middle school. To adjust to coaching to the age gap, he said he’s going to break it down and keep it simple.
“A lot of it is different, but a lot of it is actually the same too,” Padgett said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re coaching six-year-olds or 30-year-olds. Coaching basketball is coaching basketball. It’s something I like to do and I’m really enjoying it.”
North Oldham Middle School’s first game of the season is November 21.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.