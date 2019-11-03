Horse euthanized after suffering leg fractures during Breeders’ Cup Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beleaguered Santa Anita Park experienced yet another horse fatality on Saturday. Mongolian Groom suffered multiple leg fractures in mid-stretch during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and later had to be euthanized.
It’s the 37th horse fatality at the California track, dating back to December. It was the only mishap during the 2-days of the Cup. Santa Anita and Breeders’ Cup official had taken extra precautions to hopefully prevent any accidents. Extra vets were brought in and extra examinations had taken place during the past week.
Mongolian Groom, was checked over by an expert team of vets after the race who determined the injuries were too severe to save the gelding.
Dr. Scott Palmer, the on-call veterinarian for the American Association of Equine Practitioners, reported Mongolian Groom suffered a "serious injury to his left-hind ankle."
“Mongolian Groom was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the Santa Anita equine hospital and evaluated by a team of veterinarians,” Palmer said.
Breeders’ Cup issued the following statement:
"Mongolian Groom sustained an injury in the Breeders' Cup Classic today and was immediately attended to by an expert team of veterinarians, led by board certified veterinary surgeon Dr. Ryan Carpenter.
"During their evaluation at the equine hospital at Santa Anita, they observed a serious fracture to his left hind limb. Radiographs were taken and a complete evaluation was performed.
“Given the extent of the injury, Dr. Carpenter, in consultation with Dr. Wayne McIlwraith, veterinary surgeon and professor emeritus at Colorado State University; Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board; and attending veterinarian Dr. Vince Baker, recommended humane euthanasia of Mongolian Groom.”
The tragedy overshadowed the performance of Vino Rosso who charged late and ran by favored McKinzie to capture the Classic.
