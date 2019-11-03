LIHEAP subsidy component begins November 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The cold weather is ramping up, and so many families in Louisville are just trying to survive, struggling to pay their bills and having their utilities disconnected. For families in need of assistance, there is a program that is helping them make ends meet.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that helps low income residents of Jefferson County with their utility bills begins this year on Nov. 4.
LIHEAP is a federally funded, income-based program that provides financial help to low-income households in meeting the costs of heating their home.
The LIHEAP Subsidy Component is a one-time assistance benefit, which is paid directly to the heating vendor. The LIHEAP Subsidy Component begins Monday, Nov. 4, and will operate through Dec. 13.
People who need to apply must schedule an appointment through the automated appointment system. The appointment system is open and is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling (502) 991-8391 or online at Louisville Metro Community Service’s scheduling website.
Applicants must be Louisville Metro/Jefferson County residents with a household income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. For the Subsidy Component of LIHEAP, residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills.
Applicants must provide the following documentation.
- Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, etc. or proof of $0 income. Note: Zero Income forms are available at the Office of Resilience and Community Services office at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201 or by clicking here.
- Proof of Social Security number for each member of the household.
- Most current heating bill; or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent; or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program. Bring the account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric.
LIHEAP applications will be completed at the time of the appointment at one of the six locations listed below.
- Northwest Neighborhood Place/Academy at Shawnee, 4018 West Market Street, 40212
- South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Avenue, 40215
- Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Avenue, 40211
- Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Parkway, 40210
- Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Avenue, 40218
- Southwest Government Center/Dixie Highway Location. 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258
Individuals who are unable to apply for this program in person may send a representative on their behalf with a note including the applicant's signature and phone number. Residents who are homebound and who are unable to send a representative may call (502) 780-7937.
For more information, visit Louisville Metro Government’s press release or the Resilience and Community Services website.
