Lou City wins a thriller at Pittsburgh , advances to conference finals

lPITTSBURGH – Louisville City FC veteran Paolo DelPiccolo scored in the 118th minute to earn his side its first road postseason victory in club history – and its 10th consecutive playoff victory overall – as it eliminated top-seeded Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in front of a Highmark Stadium-record crowd of 6,073 fans. The Hounds got on top in the 11th minute when Thomas Vancaeyezeele flicked home a near-post header off Kenardo Forbes’ corner kick from the left, and the hosts held the initiative early in the contest. Pittsburgh almost added a second four minutes into the second half through Neco Brett only for Louisville defender Paco Craig to clear the chance off the line, and two minutes later LouCity pulled level as Luke Spencer bulled his way through two defenders and shot low from 15 yards. That sent the game to extra time, where Louisville almost took the lead in stoppage time of the first period when Abdou Thiam hit the right post with a shot from the edge of the area. With two minutes to go and a penalty shootout looming, however, a low cross from the right by Brian Ownby found Thiam for a close-range finish that was saved, but DelPiccolo was in the right place to head home the rebound and send the visitors through.