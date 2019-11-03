Louisville looks into limiting vape and smoke shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council is looking into ways to limit the number of vape and smoke shops moving into the city.
As of October 29, 2019, there’s been 1,888 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) reported to the CDC. There’s been 37 deaths, with three of them in Indiana.
It’s been causing concern across the country especially because the CDC hasn’t been able to pin down the product(s) that have been causing the illness.
The CDC reports out of 867 patients, about 86-percent reported using THC-containing products and about 64% reported using nicotine-containing products.
Many cities aren’t risking anything and are looking into ways to bring down increased vaping rates.
Lined with colorful quirky stores and restaurants, the Bardstown Road area has recently seen a different kind of shop take root.
Smoke shops and vape stores are popping up all over, sometimes even right next to each other. That’s why District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan has been advocating for a study to determine how the city can avoid that.
It’s something that doesn’t sit right with Derb E Cig owner Troy LeBlanc.
“It upset me because they want to limit the number of vapor stores but they don’t want to limit the number of stores that sell tobacco products like convenience stores, grocery stores, and gas stations,” LeBlanc said.
A resolution passed by the City Planning Commission cites studies that show how areas with a high density of tobacco retailers are making it easier to pick up smoking and harder to quit, especially for teens.
“I respect them keeping some places family friendly but potentially limiting one type of adult store doesn’t make sense,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc believes clusters of liquor stores pose a bigger threat to public health and that vape stores are not to blame for teens getting their hands on vaping products.
“Within three miles of my house there’s about 11 liquor stores,” LeBlanc said. “Use enforcement to make sure the stores are actually selling [vapor products] to adults.”
Last year the FDA sent out warning letters to businesses caught selling e-cigarette products to minors.
“11 warning letters were sent here in the city all of which to gas stations grocery stores and pharmacies,” LeBlanc said. “Not a single vapor store caught selling to a minor.”
The planning commission has approved to conduct a study in Louisville. It will look into how other cities are handling these shops. There’s no timeline on when that study will be complete.
