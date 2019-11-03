Police investigating pedestrian struck near Fern Creek

Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating near the Fern Creek area on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. (Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
By Dustin Vogt | November 3, 2019 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 3:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating near the Fern Creek area on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Metrosafe confirms that police were called to the 8000 block of Broadfern Drive near South Watterson Trail at 2:25 p.m. on reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene shortly after and has transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word on injuries at the moment.

Police are still investigating at the scene. WAVE 3 News is sending a crew to the scene for more details.

This story will be updated.

