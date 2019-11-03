Police investigating pedestrian struck near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating near the Fern Creek area on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Metrosafe confirms that police were called to the 8000 block of Broadfern Drive near South Watterson Trail at 2:25 p.m. on reports of a person struck by a vehicle.
EMS arrived on scene shortly after and has transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word on injuries at the moment.
Police are still investigating at the scene. WAVE 3 News is sending a crew to the scene for more details.
This story will be updated.
