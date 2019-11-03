Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra talk new venue, trip to the Tonight Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood has been open since July, hosting a variety of musical acts.
For the Louisville Orchestra, it’s been a little bit of a wait to get inside. Their first event at the venue was held on Saturday night.
WAVE 3 News talked to Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams at their first performance at Paristown Hall. He described the venue as unique for its combined indoor and outdoor performance space.
“This is a venue that’s unique in America,” Abrams said. “because it is so community focused, and also, it’s technologically way ahead of its time.”
He hopes that the venue draws new audiences in to performances.
“Rather than just being one building, it will change the way people interact with the music that’s happening here.” Abrams said. “Anytime the Orchestra is playing in here, we’re going to project our concerts up onto the wall.”
The Orchestra events will be playing at the outdoor venue for free.
“And that’s a big deal,” Abrams said. “These concerts outside are free. Inside, they’re very affordable. We deliberately made it affordable, because we want everyone to enjoy it.”
The Orchestra was also featured recently on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. They performed a song off of “The Order of Nature: A Song Cycle”, a collaboration with Jim James, frontman of My Morning Jacket.
Abrams said performing on the Tonight Show was unforgettable.
“You don’t really realize how special it is until you’re there, at the Rockefeller Center, at NBC headquarters,” Abrams said, “Everybody there is just so excited to be in that environment and to work on a world famous show. Jimmy is just the nicest guy. He’s everything that you think he is when you watch him on that show.”
The Louisville Orchestra has several upcoming events, including the next Paristown Hall concert, ‘Gabriel Kahane at the LO’, in January. For more information on upcoming concerts visit the Louisville Orchestra’s website. For all upcoming events at Paristown Hall, visit their website here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.