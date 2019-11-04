Billy Reed: Following Mongolian Groom’s death at Santa Anita, horse racing needs an immediate fix

Through the first 13 races, a total of 142 thoroughbreds went to the post and all returned safely. But just as the sport was waiting to exhale, Mongolian Groom, who was out of contention in the Classic, bobbled and was pulled up by jockey Abel Cedillo. Fans could see his left hind leg dangling grotesquely before an ambulance arrived and attendants were able to put up a screen to block the view.