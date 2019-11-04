Crews battling structure fire in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews are currently on scene extinguishing a structure fire in the Smoketown neighborhood.
Metrosafe confirmed calls came in around 3:13 p.m. on reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of South Preston Street.
Louisville Fire & Rescue are currently on scene extinguishing the fire.
According to WAVE 3 News photojournalist Steven Richard, the building was a vacant structure and the cause of the fire is unclear at the moment.
There are around 60 firefighters on scene and the fire has been contained to just one building.
No one was injured in the fire. Investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.