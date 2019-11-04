Delays on NB 71 in Oldham County following semi crash

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned tractor trailer has slowed traffic on Intertstate 71 in Oldham County.
According to Oldham County Central Dispatch, the accident happened in the northbound lanes just before Exit 22, the La Grange exit. The rig off the right shoulder of the roadway, resting on it's right side.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semi wsa carrying automotive parts.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say to expect lengthy delays and possible lane closures while emergency crews work the accident scene.
This story will be updated.
